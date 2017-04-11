Rollover crash in Atascadero briefly closes Hwy. 101, causes traffic delays

Update 2:40 p.m.
All lanes of Highway 101 have reopened after a vehicle rollover in Atascadero on Tuesday afternoon. Traffic remains backed up in the area.
No one was taken to the hospital, the CHP said.
Original story
A vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Atascadero on Tuesday afternoon has closed all northbound lanes.
The crash happened about 1:48 p.m. just north of Del Rio Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
It is not clear how long the northbound lanes will be closed. According to CHP Officer Pat Seebart, a tow truck was on its way to the scene as of 2:10 p.m., but was stuck in traffic.
Authorities say the crash caused minor injuries.
