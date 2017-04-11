Local

April 11, 2017 5:24 PM

Rollover crash in Atascadero briefly closes Hwy. 101, causes traffic delays

By Gabby Ferreira

Update 2:40 p.m.

All lanes of Highway 101 have reopened after a vehicle rollover in Atascadero on Tuesday afternoon. Traffic remains backed up in the area.

No one was taken to the hospital, the CHP said.

Original story

A vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Atascadero on Tuesday afternoon has closed all northbound lanes.

The crash happened about 1:48 p.m. just north of Del Rio Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It is not clear how long the northbound lanes will be closed. According to CHP Officer Pat Seebart, a tow truck was on its way to the scene as of 2:10 p.m., but was stuck in traffic.

Authorities say the crash caused minor injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

