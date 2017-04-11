Paso High student journalists win awards at Seattle convention

Crimson Newsmagazine, Paso Robles High School’s student journalism publication, won two awards during a high school journalism conference in Seattle over the weekend.
The publication won first place best of show in the website category and third place best of show in the tabloid newspaper category at the spring 2017 National High School Journalism Convention.
“We’re over the moon,” said faculty adviser Jeff Mount, noting that the publication’s co-editors in chief — Sadie Mae Mace, Lauren Wassam and Valeria Cisneros — initially thought another student publication had the same name when Crimson Newsmagazine was announced as first place. “It’s such a validation, and we work really hard to do a good job, to get it right and be the best we can be.”
Mount added, “We just believe in what we’re doing, telling other people’s stories and being a family as we do it.”
Mount, fellow faculty adviser John Rucker and 17 Paso High journalism students attended the conference, held April 6 through April 9. The convention offers competitions, learning sessions and “vision-setting” for high schools across the United States. More than 5,000 students from 400 high schools attended.
Mount and Rucker advise Crimson Newsmagazine, a 90-student program aligned with Careers in Technical Education.
In addition to their website, the publication has a Facebook page where it posts stories.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments