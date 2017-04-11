Local

April 11, 2017 2:56 PM

10 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, April 12

Tribune staff

Montaña de Oro Bluff Nature Walk

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pleasant active hike along the bluffs for views and look at wildlife. Meet at bluff trailhead, about 100 yards south of Spooner Ranch House. Chance of poison oak, 2 miles, 3 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.

Marjorie Lane

10 to 4 p.m.

“Scenes of Oso Flaco.” Photography exhibition. Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, 1065 Guadalupe St., Guadalupe. Free with museum admission. 805-344-2455.

HomeShareSLO coffee chat

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Informal monthly gathering of folks interested in learning more about home sharing. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-215-5474.

Movie showing

2 to 4 p.m.

“Wall-E.” All ages. San Miguel Library, 254 13th St., San Miguel. Free. 805-781-4796.

Paws to Read

3 to 4 p.m.

Children can improve their reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.

Small animal petting zoo

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Come visit the Tiny Trotters petting zoo and learn about animals. All ages. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-781-4796.

CASA information session

6:30 p.m.

Learn how to become an advocate for an abused or neglected infant, toddler, child or teen, or a mentor for a former foster child who has asked for support. Starbucks, 3970 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-6542. www.slocasa.org.

Exploration of the Outer Solar System

7 p.m.

Talk featuring Fran Bagenal, team leader on NASA’s New Horizons mission. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-2859.

Poetry at the Pewter Plough Playhouse

7 to 9 p.m.

Features former poet laureate Glenna Luscei. Open reading follows. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 831-277-4028.

Smooth Jazz concert

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Featuring Mary Anne Anderson and Adam Levine. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-927-3877.

