10 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, April 12

Montaña de Oro Bluff Nature Walk
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pleasant active hike along the bluffs for views and look at wildlife. Meet at bluff trailhead, about 100 yards south of Spooner Ranch House. Chance of poison oak, 2 miles, 3 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Marjorie Lane
10 to 4 p.m.
“Scenes of Oso Flaco.” Photography exhibition. Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, 1065 Guadalupe St., Guadalupe. Free with museum admission. 805-344-2455.
HomeShareSLO coffee chat
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Informal monthly gathering of folks interested in learning more about home sharing. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-215-5474.
Movie showing
2 to 4 p.m.
“Wall-E.” All ages. San Miguel Library, 254 13th St., San Miguel. Free. 805-781-4796.
Paws to Read
3 to 4 p.m.
Children can improve their reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Small animal petting zoo
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Come visit the Tiny Trotters petting zoo and learn about animals. All ages. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-781-4796.
CASA information session
6:30 p.m.
Learn how to become an advocate for an abused or neglected infant, toddler, child or teen, or a mentor for a former foster child who has asked for support. Starbucks, 3970 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-6542. www.slocasa.org.
Exploration of the Outer Solar System
7 p.m.
Talk featuring Fran Bagenal, team leader on NASA’s New Horizons mission. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-2859.
Poetry at the Pewter Plough Playhouse
7 to 9 p.m.
Features former poet laureate Glenna Luscei. Open reading follows. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 831-277-4028.
Smooth Jazz concert
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Featuring Mary Anne Anderson and Adam Levine. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-927-3877.
