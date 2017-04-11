Diablo Canyon early-warning sirens will be tested this week

Officials are testing the early-warning system sirens in the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services.
Each of the 131 sirens throughout the zone, which stretches from Cayucos to Nipomo Mesa, will be given a low-volume growl test for a period of a few seconds.
When the sirens go off during an emergency, people should tune in to their local television or radio station for emergency information and instructions.
For more information about the siren system or emergency preparedness, visit the Office of Emergency Services website at www.slocounty.ca.gov/OES or call 805-781-5011.
