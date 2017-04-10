Local

April 10, 2017 8:32 PM

SLO County wants to hear from residents on marijuana rules

Tribune staff

The last public forum on San Luis Obispo County’s proposed rules for commercial marijuana in unincorporated areas of the county will be held Wednesday in Nipomo.

Residents are invited to the Nipomo Community Services District from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to provide feedback on the county’s draft ordinance that is likely to take effect next fall.

State voters legalized personal recreational use of marijuana in November when they passed Proposition 64. Commercial cannabis activities will require a license from the county and the state, which is planning to accept applications beginning in 2018.

County rules will regulate cultivation, transportation, manufacturing, transportation and distribution, testing and sales of medical and nonmedical cannabis.

Hearings about the proposed ordinance are expected to be held by the Planning Commission beginning June 29 before the ordinance is brought to the Board of Supervisors in September.

