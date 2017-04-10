Explore SLO County during April for free. Seriously.

Ever wanted to tour the airport or take a guided boat tour of Lake Lopez? Now’s your chance — and you can do it for free.
As part of National County Government Month, San Luis Obispo County is offering guided tours of various county facilities, including tours of San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, Dairy Creek Golf Course and County Jail, and a nature boat tour on Lake Lopez.
There are also options to take a dry farming class or a fermentation class. The tours are free unless otherwise noted (there is a $5 fee for supplies in the fermentation class), and you must sign up at least 24 hours in advance of each tour.
For more information, go to the county’s website.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
