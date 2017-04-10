5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, April 11

Zero-waste tour of Dairy Creek Golf Course
9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at how this local course has become a zero-waste facility. Tour begins at clubhouse. Dairy Creek Golf Course, Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Free, registration required. 805-788-2778.
The Pivotal Players Film Series
11:30 a.m to 2 p.m.
Focuses on saints, artists, mystics and scholars who not only shaped the life of Christianity, but changed the course of Western civilization. First up is St. Francis of Assisi, the Reformer. Event includes lunch. Santa Rosa Parish Hall, 1174 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-4816.
Salt Marsh to Mud Flats Walk
1 p.m.
Join docents to walk the Marina Peninsula boardwalk to learn the history of the salt marsh and the plants and animals living there. Easy walk, wheelchair accessible. 0.5 mile, 2 hours. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.
Surfrider SLO STOP Climate Change special chapter meeting
6 to 8 p.m.
Features STOP Climate Change program, presentation by two Cal Poly students on local issues related to sea level rise and food. Chop Street, 779 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 650-395-7873.
Jazz Jam session
7 to 9 p.m.
Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-5888.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments