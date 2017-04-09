No pier, no problem: Beachgoers enjoy sunny Sunday in Pismo

There may not be a pier to stand on, but beachgoers enjoyed the sunny Sunday at Pismo Beach all the same.
A $8.7 million makeover project on the Pismo Beach Pier got underway March 14, and the pier is completely closed as crews work on the landward side at the seawall. Crews will next systematically work their way toward the ocean.
Pismo Beach’s senior engineer said in March that the city hopes to have the first diamond of the pier back open by the Fourth of July weekend. Full rehabilitation of the pier is expected to take about 30 months.
