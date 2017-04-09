Ready, set, color! Fun run at SLO High raises money for Alex Maier scholarship fund

It got colorful for a good cause at San Luis Obispo High School on Saturday.
People of all ages turned out for the noncompetitive 5K SLO Color Blast Fun Run to raise money for the Alex Maier Memorial Fund, which provides college scholarships to graduating seniors.
Maier, 17, was a San Luis Obispo High School senior who was killed in a car accident on Highway 101 in January 2013 after playing a high school soccer game. He was a standout player on the boys varsity team, and his death stunned the community.
“It’s amazing the turnout and all the young people who show up, and they just help make this a happy day,” Maier’s mother, Deborah Cherry, said Saturday at the fun run.
