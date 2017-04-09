Government meetings in SLO County for the week of April 10, 2017

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consider extending five-year local sales tax; provide comment on city’s Sidewalk Infrastructure Assessment and Replacement Report.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Approve a sign ordinance update. Receive a report on groundwater sustainability agency participation.
Grover Beach Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-473-4520. Consider allowing commercial medical marijuana uses in industrial, coastal industrial and coastal industrial commercial zones.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Master fee schedule; marijuana policy outreach and survey discussion and direction; discussion of RFP and consent of landowner pertaining to lease site at 833 Embarcadero (Off the Hook).
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Review draft cost of service proposed financial plan and consider water rate cost recovery structures.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a request to build a garage/workshop at 1928 Experimental Station Road. Receive a report on temporary sign regulation compliance.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Public hearings to determine permits to demolish a single-family residence at 302 Montecito Ave. and replace it with a two-story, single-family residence and to demolish a residence at 314 Indio Drive and build a new residence there.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Special meeting at 10 a.m. Monday. 805-781-7200. Closed-session meeting on public employee discipline/dismissal/release; city manager/city attorney performance evaluation; labor negotiations with the city manager and city attorney.
San Luis Obispo City Council and Planning Commission Joint Meeting. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Study session with the City Council and Planning Commission on zoning regulations update.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5450. Hearing to consider establishment of a new Oak Woodland Ordinance.
