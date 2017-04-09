4 things to do in SLO County on Monday, April 10

Art Studio activity: Streamer art
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place paper streamers on a sheet of white paper and spray them with water. Watch the colors spread and blend. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.
Vincent Shay
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Whales. Waves. Wanderings.” Photography. A portion of proceeds benefit The Marine Mammal Rescue Center in Morro Bay. The Photo Shop, 1027 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-4025. www.vincentshayphotography.com.
Playing With Mud
3 to 5 p.m.
Kristen Mendenhall will give demonstration in the creation of bas-relief wall art using blank Masonite tiles. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
Shell Beach Elementary School Talent Show
6:30 p.m.
Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $5. 805-489-9444.
