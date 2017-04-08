Woman injured after fall from Isla Vista balcony during Deltopia

A woman was seriously injured Saturday afternoon when she fell from a balcony in Isla Vista to the beach below, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Firefighters were called about 4:40 p.m. to the shoreline below the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.
The victim, believed to be in her early 20s, had fallen 30 to 40 feet and sustained moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.
She was carried up from the beach to a waiting AMR ambulance and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Her name and further details on her condition were not available.
The call was one of many Santa Barbara County crews responded to Saturday during the unsanctioned Deltopia street party in Isla Vista.
Most of the other calls were for alcohol overdoses, Zaniboni said.
