Grover Beach’s Golden West Park to get new walkways, picnic tables in $95,000 project

Grover Beach will pay almost $95,000 to fix up Golden West Park in the southern part of the city — to narrow and improve existing walkways, add picnic tables and seating, remove a tree in the center of the park and make the park more accessible for those with disabilities.
Construction could get underway at the small, popular park by this summer, if the bidding process goes smoothly.
On Monday, the City Council directed staff to send a project out to bid.
Golden West Park is in a residential neighborhood off The Pike at the southernmost edge of the city’s limits.
In September, the city considered appropriating $50,000 from its general fund to fix the concrete walkways at the park, but because residents asked for more, it decided to pursue a larger project.
The estimated cost is about $94,800. It will likely be paid for through a combination of Quimby Act fees and the city’s park facilities improvement fund. (The Quimby Act authorized cities to charge developers fees to go toward park or recreation as a condition of approving development projects.)
The council briefly considered whether it wanted to add additional upgrades to the park like ornamental signs, new fencing and a pet-accessible drinking fountain, but those additions would have been costly — fencing alone was expected to cost about $16,500.
The council instead chose to go without those extras for now and focus on the major improvements.
“I don’t think I could support the finer upgrades of things because the homeowners are most of the users there,” Councilwoman Barbara Nicolls said. “It’s not as accessible to the public. I think part of that has to be their responsibility.”
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
