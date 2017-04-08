Tribune wins 15 journalism awards, including online general excellence

The Tribune has won 15 top journalism awards — 14 state awards for enterprise, agricultural, opinion, arts and entertainment, sports and photo coverage — and a regional award for breaking news.
The top state award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association was for online general excellence for The Tribune’s complete news report at sanluisobispo.com.
The Cambrian, the Tribune’s sister paper that serves the North Coast community, also won an award in the state competition.
“We are both thrilled and honored to have received such recognition from our peers,” Executive Editor Sandra Duerr said.
“These awards reflect our mission to produce investigative, useful and relevant coverage of issues that matter most to readers,” she said. “Moreover, they reinforce the appreciation that we hear from many of our readers, who value the importance of an independent news organization that operates as a public trust.”
The 14 CNPA awards are for first or second place; the specific awards will be announced at an awards luncheon in Santa Monica on May 20. The Tribune competed in the 15,001-35,000 daily circulation division, and The Cambrian competed in the weekly 4,300-and-under circulation division.
Here’s a closer look at the awards:
CNPA’s 2016 Better Newspapers Contest
▪ Online general excellence: sanluisobispo.com, staff
▪ Editorial comment: “Looking for help in a post-Diablo Canyon economy,” Stephanie Finucane
▪ Columns: “The septic system fails” and “Pirate’s Cove is a mess,” Joetopia by Joe Tarica
▪ Sports page or section, staff
▪ Breaking news: Two days of coverage on Diablo Canyon’s closure announcement, staff
▪ Inside page layout and design, staff
▪ Agricultural reporting: “Guest worker program provides labor, poses difficulties for SLO County growers,” Lindsey Holden
▪ Enterprise news story or series: “Diablo Canyon’s road to closure” four-day series, Stephanie Finucane and Kaytlyn Leslie
▪ Arts and entertainment coverage: Ticket, staff
▪ Coverage of local government: “Third District race turns sour amid accusations of online ‘trolling,’ ” Kaytlyn Leslie
▪ Front page, staff
▪ Sports feature photo: Fired-up football player, Joe Johnston
▪ Artistic photo: Pastel sunset, Joe Johnston
▪ Video journalism: Knife maker, Joe Johnston
The Cambrian staff won for its education coverage, reporting on the Coast Unified School District.
Best of the West
The Tribune staff won second place in breaking news for its coverage of PG&E’s announced closure of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. Coverage was led by Stephanie Finucane and David Sneed.
The competition is open to news organizations in 14 Western states; there are no circulation categories. According to one judge: “It looked like it was ‘all hands on deck’ after the announcement. Readers wondering ‘What happens next?’ surely had many of their questions answered. A very good all-around report.”
Comments