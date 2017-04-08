12 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, April 9

Los Osos Oaks Reserve
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Stroll through ancient forest. See native plants and evidence of Chumash habitation. Easy walk, chance of poison oak, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve, Los Osos Valley Road., Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Oceano Lagoon Walk
10 a.m. to noon
Easy walk. Chance of poison oak. 1.25 miles, 2 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave., Oceano. Free. 805-772-2694.
Spectacular Spring Bridal Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Featuring more than 100 wedding exhibitors. Madonna Inn and Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $25. 888-501-5757.
Book signing — “Bad Lies” by Rolynn Anderson
1 to 4 p.m.
Local author and golfer celebrates the release of her newest suspense novel. Cypress Ridge Golf Course, 780 Cypress Ridge Parkway, Arroyo Grande. Novels are $12. 805-544-4653.
Central Coast Fiddlers’ Jam Session
1:15 to 3:30 p.m.
Musicians, dancers and listeners are invited. There will be classic country, bluegrass and oldies music, along with refreshments. Arroyo Grande Community Center, 211 Vernon St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-937-2238.
MET Live in HD: Verdi’s “La Traviata”
2 p.m.
Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $22. 805-756-4849.
Spring Detox
2 to 4:30 p.m.
Move and awaken the body for the spring time. Asana yoga practice and some restorative poses. Event ends with meditation. All levels welcome; bring a small hand towel. Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. $35. 707-266-8945.
Symphony of the Vines — Beethoven Pastorale
3 to 5 p.m.
Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $30, $27 senior, $15 student. 805-235-0687.
MUFON tri-county meeting
3 to 6 p.m.
Presentation will be “The UFO Question.” Laguna Lake Mobile Estates, 1801 Prefumo Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo. $5 donation. 805-930-5199.
Young Jazz Artists scholarship concert
4 to 6 p.m.
Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Donations accepted. 805-547-0278.
Alluvion
6 to 9 p.m.
One-man band featuring atypical electronic dance music. Last Stage West, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. Free. 805-461-1393.
Second Sunday at Seven
7 to 9 p.m.
Featuring poets Michael Hannon and Paul Lobo Portuges. Open reading follows. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2880.
