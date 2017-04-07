Rain cancels annual Taco Bell Track Meet in Paso Robles

The 32nd annual Taco Bell Track Meet, set for Saturday in Paso Robles, was canceled due to weekend rainstorms.
The event, put on by Taco Bell, the Paso Robles Community Services Department and area elementary schools, was to feature running, jumping and throwing competitions for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
It was to be held at the Paso Robles High School track, 801 Niblick Road, from 8 a.m. to noon.
All preregistered participants will receive refunds, according to a city news release. For more information, email recservices@prcity.com.
