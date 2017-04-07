SLO County teens take third place, ‘audience favorite’ at adult a cappella festival in L.A.

Competing against against a field of collegiate and adult groups, an ensemble of eight San Luis Obispo County teenagers took third place and was named “audience favorite” at the April 1 Harmony Sweepstakes A Cappella Festival’s Los Angeles Regional in Hermosa Beach.
The teens are from San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Atascadero and range from eighth to 12 grade. They are all members of the Central Coast Children’s Choir’s Advanced Vocal Ensemble, or AVE: Lily Campbell, Olivia Edmonds, Hannah Fowler, Cati Newlon, Layly Roodsari, Susan Roodsari, Elise Scheiffele and Lauren Tarica.
They sang a trio of Beatles songs, including “Yellow Submarine,” “Because” and “Here Comes The Sun.”
This is the first time a group from the Central Coast Children’s Choir has gone up against professional, semi-professional and collegiate contestants in a juried regional competition.
The Harmony Sweepstakes A Cappella Festival is the premier American showcase for vocal harmony music. The annual national competition draws from hundreds of singing groups with regional competitions in eight cities. The winning group from each festival advances to the National Finals.
Guided by director Melody Svennungsen, AVE will perform locally at the choir’s “Colors IN Concert” on May 13 and 14 at the United Methodist Church in San Luis Obispo. Visit www.centralcoastchildrenschoir.org for more information.
