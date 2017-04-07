28 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, April 8

Eroica California
7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Features four challenging routes, vintage fair, swap tent, dinner and more. Portion of proceeds benefit Hospice SLO County. City Park, 12th Street, Paso Robles. Cost varies depending on event. 805-544-2266. www.eroicacalifornia.com.
Walk MS: San Luis Obispo
8 a.m. to noon.
Sinsheimer Park, 900 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo. Free. 310-481-1137.
Garden and Bake Sale
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Benefits Loaves and Fishes. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 5318 Palma Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-466-0379.
Docent Walk: Native Butterflies on the Ranch
10 a.m. to noon.
Call for reservations and meeting location. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Highway 1, Santa Rosa Creek, Cambria. Free. 805-927-2202.
The Otter Information Station
10 a.m. to noon
Family-friendly, wildlife viewing. Location varies, look for spotting scopes on Coleman Drive. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Conservation Celebration
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free with zoo admission. 805-461-5080.
Central Coast Guitar Show
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-431-3067.
Drop-In Watercolor Painting
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All materials included. Dress appropriately for potential painting mishaps. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $29, $25 members, 805-543-8562.
Great Blue Herons, Egrets and Other Rookery
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Short talk and walk to the rookery to observe birds. Meet at the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History in the Learning Center. Easy walk, 0.25 miles, 1.5 hours. Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
National Library Week Celebration
Noon to 2 p.m.
Interactive science, music, raffle and barbecue. All ages. Santa Margarita Library, 9630 Murphy Ave., Santa Margarita. Free. 805-781-4796.
Saturday Live featuring Noach Tangeras
1 to 4 p.m.
Americana-folk concert. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Saturday at the Garden: Bay Friendly Yards
1 p.m.
A SLO Master Gardener gives tips on using waterwise, native plants. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-772-3834.
Seed Saving Workshop
2 to 3 p.m.
Arroyo Grande Library, 800 Branch St. West, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-781-4796.
Open House Recital
2 p.m.
Cal Poly Music Department. Davidson Music Center, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-2406.
In His Presence
2 to 4:30 p.m.
Featuring violinist Maurice Sklar, singer-songwriter Marlene Lacambra and speaker Honey French. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, 534 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-6420.
Drone Discovery Science for Kids
2 to 3 p.m.
Learn what makes drones fly with this hands-on program by 4-H Club. Registration required. Ages 7 to 14. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-781-4796.
Black Hill Trail
2 to 4 p.m.
Walk the most accessible of the volcanic sisters while discussing their history and enjoying a panoramic view of the surrounding geography. Meet at the overlook parking lot above the Morro Bay Golf Course. Moderate walk, chance of poison oak, 0.5 miles, 1.5 hours. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Free. 805-772-2694.
Shrimp boil and barbecue
4 to 7 p.m.
Benefit for Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation. Includes shrimp boil, auction, raffle and student performances. Rolling Hills Ranch, 7275 Cross Canyons Road, San Miguel. $65. 805-238-5825.
ECOSLO 45th Anniversary Celebration Fundraiser
6 to 9 p.m.
Includes food, music and more. iFixIt, 1330 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $15 to $45. 805-544-1777.
Night Without Limits fundraiser
5:30 to 10 p.m.
Includes dinner, auction, music and more. Benefits United Cerebral Palsy of San Luis Obispo County. ACI Jet Pavilion, 945 Airport Drive, San Luis Obispo. $62.50 to $90. 805-543-2039.
Growling Old Geezers
6:30 to 10 p.m.
Contra dance. Odd Fellows Hall, 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. $10 adults, $5 Central Coast Country Dance Society members and students, free children 16 and younger. 805-602-2929. www.cccds.org.
“Birth to Earth”
7 to 9 p.m.
Ballet and vocal performances and social dancing. Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo, 3566 S. Higuera St., Suite 207, San Luis Obispo. $75, $100 at the door. 805-440-1439.
“The Pirates of Penzance”
7:30 p.m.
Cal Poly Student Opera Theatre production. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
Nina Gerber and Chris Webster plus the Pam and Jeri Show
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Acoustic folk rock. Castoro Cellars, 1315 N. Bethel Road, Templeton. $20. 805-238-0725.
Dennis Jones Band
8 p.m.
Presented by San Luis Obispo Blues Society. Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $25, $20 Blues Society members. www.sloblues.org.
Jim Curry: A Tribute to the Music of John Denver
8 p.m.
Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $39 to $45. 805-489-9444.
TangoBC Trio and La Milonguita
8:30 to 11:15 p.m.
TangoBC Trio will play at La Milonguita, a tango social dance. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $16 to $35. 805-762-4688.
Hunter and the Dirty Jacks
10 p.m.
Rock. Frog and Peach Pub, 728 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-595-3764.
