April 6, 2017 7:27 PM

Palm Theatre raises $1,500 for Planned Parenthood with ‘1984’ screening

By Megan Henney

The Palm Theatre donated $1,500 to the San Luis Obispo Planned Parenthood with profits made from its Tuesday protest screening of the film “1984.”

Both showings of the movie based on the George Orwell book sold out, which is unusual for a weekday, said David Llamas, a Palm Theatre employee.

On April 4, the downtown San Luis Obispo theater joined hundreds of art-house theaters across the country that screened the film in oppostion to Trump administration policies.

