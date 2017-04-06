Dog that ran from Hwy. 46 crash has been found safe, family says

The dog that ran from a vehicle involved in Sunday’s fatal crash on Highway 46 East has been found safe, the family said Thursday evening.
Elvis, a chocolate Chihuahua dachshund mix, is at San Luis Obispo County Animal Services and will be reunited with family Friday, said Susie Stone, daughter of Virginia Marie Stone, 78, who died in the car crash.
A man found Elvis – uninjured, but scared and hungry – near San Antonio Winery, which is not far from the crash site. Animal Services picked up the dog from there, she said.
“I know he’s going to miss my mom,” she said. “We can’t wait to see him tomorrow.”
Oscar, another Chihuahua dachshund mix involved in the crash, has a shattered pelvis, multiple bruises and several broken teeth, Stone said. But, she said the vet told her that Oscar, who is walking, would heal.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
