1 detained after Santa Maria Valley vehicle pursuit

A pursuit involving Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies ended Thursday morning on the western edge of the Santa Maria Valley, according to emergency radio traffic.
A driver, reportedly suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, led deputies on a pursuit that ended on Highway 1 near Brown Road.
Deputies conducted a stop, with guns drawn, on Highway 1 while asking colleagues to stop traffic in the area, according to radio traffic.
The vehicle reportedly maintained a speed of approximately 45 mph during the pursuit.
Deputies have detained one person, Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
