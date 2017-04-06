12 things to do in SLO County on Friday, April 7

Black Hill Trail
10 a.m.
Join State Park docents and hike to the summit of Black Hill from the Morro Bay campground. Meet at the picnic area at the Morro Bay Campground. Active hike, chance of poison oak, 3-mile round trip, 2 to 2.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.
Brown Bag Concert
Noon to 1 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
The Cody Blackbird Band with special guest Kenny Lee Lewis
6 to 9 p.m.
Musicians merge Native American flute and vocals with contemporary blues rock. Last Stage West, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. $20. 805-792-0505.
Art After Dark
6 to 9 p.m.
Self-guided tour of galleries and nontraditional art venues showcasing the work of local visual, literary and performing artists. Downtown San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street. Free. 805-544-9251.
Reception for “Emotions Photography”
6 to 9 p.m.
Featuring award-winning photography by Vivian Krug-Cotton, music and more. Humankind Fair Trade, 982 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-594-1220.
Reception for #peoplewatching — new work by Julie Frankel
6 to 9 p.m.
Observations of random moments with people lost in thought, or on a device. Prints. 2 Blondes Boutique, 1115 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-439-2956.
“Six Squared” opening reception
6 to 9 p.m.
Central Coast Printmakers exhibition. Traditional print media. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
“New Visions” opening reception
6 to 9 p.m.
Juried photography exhibition. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Laurie Carlisle reception
6 to 9 p.m.
Painting exhibition. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-547-0278.
Nina Gerber and Chris Webster plus the Pam and Jeri Show
7 to 10 p.m.
Acoustic folk rock. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-2880.
“The Pirates of Penzance”
7:30 p.m.
Cal Poly Student Opera Theatre production. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
Michael McDonald
8 p.m.
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter. Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 East Highway 246. Santa Ynez. $45 to $65. 800-248-6274.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
