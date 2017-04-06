Missing Paso Robles teens found camping in Riverside County

The two teenagers from Paso Robles who went missing last week were found Wednesday night in Riverside County, Paso Robles police said.
Daniela Esquivel, 16, and Mauricio Ojeda, 17, had been missing since last Thursday and were believed to be heading to a friend’s home in Charlotte, North Carolina.
At about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies found Esquivel and Ojeda camping in the area of Mecca Canyon near Thermal. According to the Paso Robles Police Department, investigative leads from the public helped authorities find Esquivel and Ojeda.
The couple was found to be in good condition and were turned over to Riverside County Child Protective Services to be reunited with their parents.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
