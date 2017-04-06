Los Osos motorcyclist killed in crash was traveling at 90 mph

The Los Osos man speeding through town at 90 mph was killed Wednesday night when his motorcycle collided with an oncoming car, according to the California Highway Patrol.
About 5:30 p.m., Garrett Zavala, 36, was riding a Honda motorcycle south on Ninth Street north of Nipomo Avenue at a nearly triple the 35 mph speed limit, the CHP said. A woman driving a 2015 Ford Focus was driving north on 9th Street south of Nipomo Avenue at a speed of 30 mph.
As the Ford turned onto westbound Nipomo Avenue, Zavala collided head-on with the car, throwing him from his motorcycle. Zavala suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the car had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, the CHP said.
The crash is still under investigation, and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, the CHP said.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments