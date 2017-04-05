Local

April 5, 2017 7:30 PM

1 person killed in crash involving motorcycle, car in Los Osos

By Megan Henney

Update, 9:30 p.m.

The roads have been cleared as of 9:30 p.m., a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

Original story

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Los Osos on Wednesday evening, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a Honda CRV, occurred about 5:30 p.m. near Ninth Street and Nipomo Avenue, the dispatcher said.

The dispatcher did not know whether there were other injuries in the crash.

The California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire are on scene and investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

