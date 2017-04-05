Woman killed in 3-vehicle Oregon crash lived in Nipomo

A woman who was killed in a three-vehicle collision in Oregon on Sunday most recently lived in Nipomo, police said.
The crash happened about 12:40 p.m. on Highway 97 near Klamath Falls when a 2017 Chrysler van driven by Tamatha Crystal Martin, 38, rear-ended a 1994 Chevrolet pickup before traveling into oncoming traffic and colliding head-on with a 2014 Dodge pickup, according to Oregon State Police.
Martin, whose “most current address” was Nipomo, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Oregon State Police. Her passenger, along with four other people, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments