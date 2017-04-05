Grover Beach City Council to start meetings at a new time

The Grover Beach City Council is changing its meeting time for the first time in almost two decades.
The council voted Monday to move up its bimonthly meeting time from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. to allow more time for discussion at the meetings. The change will go into effect at the next scheduled council meeting April 17.
The 6:30 p.m. time was set in 1998, when meetings were moved from 7:30 p.m. Since then, the council has set up rules prohibiting meetings from going past 11 p.m., which limits the amount of time council members and the public have to address agenda items.
The change leaves the Paso Robles City Council, which begins its gatherings at 6:30 p.m., as the agency with the latest meeting start time in San Luis Obispo County.
