April 5, 2017 5:36 PM

Brush fire off Nacimiento Lake Drive burns 1.6 acres

By Gabby Ferreira

Cal Fire crews have extinguished a brush fire that started near Mondo Cellars on Nacimiento Lake Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

At 5:05 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that it had put out the fire, which started about 3:40 p.m. in northern San Luis Obispo County. The fire burned about 1.6 acres, according to authorities.

The Camp Roberts Fire Department is assisting in the mop-up of the fire.

