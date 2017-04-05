Brush fire off Nacimiento Lake Drive burns 1.6 acres

Cal Fire crews have extinguished a brush fire that started near Mondo Cellars on Nacimiento Lake Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
At 5:05 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that it had put out the fire, which started about 3:40 p.m. in northern San Luis Obispo County. The fire burned about 1.6 acres, according to authorities.
The Camp Roberts Fire Department is assisting in the mop-up of the fire.
#MarcosIC (update) fire extinguished at 1.6 acres. Crews working on mop up for next 2 hours. Camp Robert's fire assisting.— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 5, 2017
1 acre vegetation fire in the area of Mondo Cellars 3200 block Lake Nacimiento Dr. Crews on scene. #MarcosIC. more to follow— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 5, 2017
