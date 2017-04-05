Palomar Avenue apartments get go-ahead as SLO council denies appeal

1:32 Cal Poly rodeo prepares for its 'world-class' stage at Spanos Stadium Pause

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:42 Memorial for SLOStringer Matthew Frank in San Luis Obispo

0:57 A short history of the 132-year-old Camp Arroyo Grande

3:00 This year, the waterfalls of Yosemite are a special treat

1:11 Wet winter brings wildflower 'super bloom' to the California desert