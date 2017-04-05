6 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, April 6

Art at High Noon lecture
Noon to 1 p.m.
Features artist Nixson Borah, whose photo composites of kimonos are featured in “The Art of the Kimono” exhibition. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Miguel Soro
Noon to 6 p.m.
“Cycling Art.” Collage exhibition. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
Windy Cove Mud and Tide Pools
2 p.m.
Walk to learn about the plants, the mud and the organisms that inhabit the mud and the rocks around the cove. Easy family walk, 1 to 2 hours. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.
Squishy Circuits Science for Kids
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Design creations that light up using insulating and conductive play dough. Registration required. Ages 10 to 17. Nipomo Library, 918 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. Free. 805-781-4796.
“Hidden Treasures” business expo
4 to 7 p.m.
More than 40 booths of businesses with prizes, giveaways, food and wine, and great networking with local merchants. Fig at Courtney’s House, 311 Sixth St., Templeton. Free. 805-434-1789.
David Plumb and Friends
7 to 10 p.m.
Guitarist and guests. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-927-3877.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
