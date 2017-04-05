Here’s how to become a docent at Mission San Luis Obispo

Now is your chance to become a tour guide at Mission San Luis Obispo.
Beginning April 22, the mission will offer four two-hour training sessions for anyone interested in becoming a docent, according to a news release from the Old Mission Parish docents group.
The training sessions, which take place on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Serra room at the mission, will each focus on a particular time period in the church’s history and feature a guest speaker. Dan Krieger, a mission historian and Cal Poly professor emeritus, will teach the first session about the indigenous people of the pre-mission period, according to the release.
The other training sessions are scheduled for April 29, May 6 and May 13.
Docents lead 45-minute tours at the mission on days of their choice, or they can assist with the museum collection, according to the release. As a volunteer, docents may choose their own level of involvement and establish their own schedule.
Anyone interested in reserving a spot can contact Angela Bertrand at 805-748-4499 or ambertrand01@yahoo.com.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
