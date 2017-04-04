Missing Arroyo Grande teen returns home

Update, 8 p.m.
Fifteen-year-old Nikki Johnson, who went missing early last week, has returned home, according to a post on the “Find Nikki” Facebook page.
“Our daughter is home! We are so thankful to everyone for the support, prayers, and help,” the post reads. “Nikki checked in to the Find Nikki page from time to time, so we are certain that your comments of encouragement and love helped to bring her home.”
Original story
A 15-year-old Arroyo Grande girl who went missing early last week has told her friends that she is safe, according to a Facebook post on the “Find Nikki” Facebook page.
“Nikki has made contact with friends,” read the post. “She said that she is safe, but not quite ready to come home yet. We are so relieved and hope to hug her soon.”
Nikki Johnson was last seen by her mother, Marci Johnson, when she dropped her daughter off about 7:30 a.m. March 28 at Arroyo Grande High School.
Marci Johnson said Nikki’s home life is stable but that her daughter was dealing with some “school drama” that the teen didn’t want to talk about.
Johnson created the “Find Nikki” Facebook page so people could post sightings and share information. Anyone with information is asked to call the Arroyo Grande Police Department at 805-473-5110 or contact Johnson via the Facebook page.
