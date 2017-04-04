More than 1,700 without power in northern SLO County after car crashes into power pole

More than 1,700 people were left without power near Heritage Ranch on Tuesday after a red sports car crashed into a power pole near Godfrey Road and Chimney Rock Road.
The crash was reported about 1:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash also caused a brush fire, the CHP said.
According to PG&E, 1,745 people in the area near Nacimiento Lake are without power. Power is estimated to be restored about 5:15 p.m.
Additional details were not immediately available.
