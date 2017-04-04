More than 1,700 without power in northern SLO County after car crashes into power pole

0:42 Scene of deadly 5-vehicle crash on Highway 46 East near Shandon Pause

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:42 Memorial for SLOStringer Matthew Frank in San Luis Obispo

0:34 SLOStringer killed in Hwy. 101 car crash near Cuesta Grade

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:32 Drive the route oil trucks take to Phillips 66 Co.'s Nipomo refinery

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s