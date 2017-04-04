Local

April 4, 2017 2:17 PM

More than 1,700 without power in northern SLO County after car crashes into power pole

By Gabby Ferreira

More than 1,700 people were left without power near Heritage Ranch on Tuesday after a red sports car crashed into a power pole near Godfrey Road and Chimney Rock Road.

The crash was reported about 1:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash also caused a brush fire, the CHP said.

According to PG&E, 1,745 people in the area near Nacimiento Lake are without power. Power is estimated to be restored about 5:15 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

