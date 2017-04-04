5 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, April 5

Montaña de Oro Bluff nature walk
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gentle hike along the bluffs, with magnificent views and wildlife. Meet at Bluff Trailhead. Rain cancels. Active hike, chance of poison oak, 2 miles, 3 hours. Handicap accessible. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694. www.centralcoastparks.org/index.php/awn.
“Doctor Strange”
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-1215.
Dinner with Dennis Gage of “My Classic Car”
6 to 9 p.m.
Includes dinner and no host bar. Estrella Warbird Museum, 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles. $20. 805-238-9317.
Jazz Jam session
7 p.m.
Sponsored by the San Luis Obispo County Jazz Federation. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-3733.
Chris Botti
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Grammy Award-winning jazz trumpeter. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $45 to $85. 805-756-4849.
