April 4, 2017 11:42 AM

5 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, April 5

Tribune staff

Montaña de Oro Bluff nature walk

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gentle hike along the bluffs, with magnificent views and wildlife. Meet at Bluff Trailhead. Rain cancels. Active hike, chance of poison oak, 2 miles, 3 hours. Handicap accessible. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694. www.centralcoastparks.org/index.php/awn.

“Doctor Strange”

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-1215.

Dinner with Dennis Gage of “My Classic Car”

6 to 9 p.m.

Includes dinner and no host bar. Estrella Warbird Museum, 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles. $20. 805-238-9317.

Jazz Jam session

7 p.m.

Sponsored by the San Luis Obispo County Jazz Federation. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-3733.

Chris Botti

7:30 to 10 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning jazz trumpeter. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $45 to $85. 805-756-4849.

