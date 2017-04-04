SLOStringer honored by Jordan Cunningham with tribute on the Assembly floor

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham adjourned Monday’s session of the California Assembly with a tribute to Matthew Frank, known for his work as SLOStringer.
“I speak on behalf of all San Luis Obispo County when I say he will be dearly missed,” Cunningham said as he told state Assembly members about Frank’s service to the community and Frank’s friendship with public safety officials. “He will forever be known as SLOStringer.”
Frank died early on the morning of March 21 when his SUV went off Highway 101 near Santa Margarita and hit a tree while he was en route to a house fire in Atascadero.
More than 300 people, including first responders from across the county and beyond, attended a memorial for Frank last week at Mountainbrook Church in San Luis Obispo.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments