Enjoy soup, bread and a bowl to take home at homeless fundraiser in Atascadero

North County residents will get the opportunity later this month to devour soup and bread for a good cause.
The El Camino Homeless Organization, which provides services to homeless individuals in the North County, will host an Empty Bowls luncheon fundraiser April 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Atascadero Bible Church, 6225 Atascadero Ave.
Diners donate $25 and can try a variety of soups and bread from area restaurants, including Panolivo Family Bistro in Paso Robles, McPhee’s Grill in Templeton, Odyssey World Cafe in Paso Robles and Byblos Mediterranean Grill in Atascadero.
In addition to the food, diners receives a ceramic bowl and a handmade knit item donated by local artists and knitters.
Tickets can be purchased at echoshelter.net or the following locations:
▪ Ranch Dog Knitting, 5835 Traffic Way, Atascadero
▪ The Quilter’s Cupboard, 5275 El Camino Real, Atascadero
▪ Sew Fun, 8775 El Camino Real, Atascadero
▪ Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, 6904 El Camino Real, Atascadero
▪ Birch Fabrics, 1244 Pine St. D, Paso Robles
For more information, contact Robin Smith at 805-712-1224 or at info@echoshelter.net.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
