5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, April 4

Piedras Blancas Light Station tour
9:45 a.m.
Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 1.5 miles north of the lighthouse. $10, $5 ages 6-17, free 5 and younger. 805-927-7361.
Cambria Craft Circle
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Make crafts to sell at annual sale in November. Proceeds go to local charities. Fellowship Hall at Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Ave., Cambria. 805-927-5649.
Book of the Year discussion — “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” by Rebecca Skloot
11 a.m. to noon.
Part of the Cuesta Book of the Year program. Adults. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-461-6161.
“Vellum 13 Redux — An Abridged Version of Vellum 13” opening reception
4 p.m.
Juried furniture design competition. University Art Gallery, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-1571.
Musical Journey Around the World
7 p.m.
Musical performance by Grover Heights Elementary School students. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $3 to $5. 805-489-9444.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments