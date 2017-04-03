Fire burns Nipomo home

A fire on Sunday burned about a quarter of a home in Nipomo.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at 228 Encino Lane about 9:12 a.m., according to Cal Fire. They were able to contain the fire by about 10 a.m. No one was hurt in the blaze, but a cat was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.
In addition to damaging a portion of the home’s living space, the fire also burned some of the attic, Cal Fire said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the cost of the damage to the house is unknown.
