Wild turkeys are on the prowl in SLO County

Wild turkey mating season is happening around San Luis Obispo county rural and some urban areas. Wild tom turkeys strut around in full regalia trying to dazzle females.
Laura DickinsonThe Tribune
Wild turkeys are in the middle of mating season. This female was being pursued by a male near Camp San Luis Obispo on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Laura Dickinsonldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Wild turkeys are in the middle of mating season. This male turkey was in pursuit of a couple of females on Colusa Avenue at Camp San Luis Obispo on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Laura Dickinsonldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Wild turkeys are in the middle of mating season. Two females cross the road to follow a male at Camp San Luis Obispo on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Laura Dickinsonldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Wild turkeys are in the middle of mating season. This male turkey was in pursuit of a couple of females on Colusa Avenue at Camp San Luis Obispo on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Laura Dickinsonldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Comments