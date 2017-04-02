5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, April 3

Hike the Crespi Trail
10 a.m.
Explore the backcountry of Morro Bay State Park. Meet at the end of the Chumash Trail on Turri Road. Moderate walk, some poison oak. 2 miles, 1.5 hours. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.
Laurel Sherrie art exhibition
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Petite Plein Air Gems.” Paintings. Coldwell Banker, 1234 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-7884.
“Discovery in Art and Poetry”
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Exhibition featuring local artists and poets. Paintings, photography and more. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-461-6162.
“The Way We Wore: 100 Years of San Luis Obispo County Fashion”
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Exhibition of clothing made and worn in San Luis Obispo County from 1850 to 1900. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-0638.
Musical Journey Around the World
4:30 and 7 p.m.
Student music performances. Earlier performance features Ocean View Elementary School students, later show spotlights students from Shell Beach Elementary School. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $3 to $5. 805-489-9444.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
