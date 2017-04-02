Government meetings in San Luis Obispo County for the week of April 3, 2017

Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Ramona Garden Park tree removal; project design for Golden West Park improvements; set new time for regularly scheduled city council meetings.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Approve contract for interim Emergency Services battalion chief. Authorize agreement with Todd Groundwater to begin preliminary work on a groundwater sustainability plan. Establish an ad hoc committee for the Beechwood and Chandler Ranch specific planning areas.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Discuss fees for taxi services in the city; consider allowing the county to act as a groundwater sustainability agency for the city of Pismo Beach; amendment to employment contract extending city manager’s contract through four years and increasing salary by 5 percent.
South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District. Meets Wednesday. 805-489-6666.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider nominating a candidate for the Integrated Waste Management Authority Board of Directors. Discuss water conservation measures for 2017.
