2 groups of stranded kayakers rescued off Pismo Beach shore

Emergency responders rescued two separate groups of stranded kayakers near Pismo Beach on Saturday afternoon.
About 1:45 p.m., two kayakers near Pismo Beach called 911 when they were unable to paddle back to the shoreline, offshore from Castaic Avenue, Cal Fire San Luis Obispo spokesman Chris Elms said.
Cal Fire/Pismo Beach Fire Department responded, and three rescue swimmers escorted the uninjured kayakers back to the shore within 30 minutes, he said. Elms was unsure how they managed to get stuck in the water.
At 3:15 p.m., crews received another call regarding two kayakers who had fallen into the water near Pismo Beach, offshore from Montecito Avenue. Rescue swimmers responded and helped each person return to shore as a precautionary measure, Elms said. No one was injured.
It was the third surf rescue of the day.
Earlier Saturday, Cal Fire pulled a stranded kayaker out of the water near Corallina Cove at Montaña de Oro State Park after he was thrown from his kayak and stranded on a bluff.
Elms said there were some “pretty good-sized waves” today, but he was uncertain whether that contributed to either situation.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
Comments