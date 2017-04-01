Grover Beach fireworks stand application period opens soon

If you want to legally sell fireworks in Grover Beach this Fourth of July, the application period to open a stand begins April 11.
Grover Beach allows four “safe and sane” fireworks stands in the city for the summer holiday, between June 28 and July 5. Only nonprofit organizations based in Grover Beach for at least three years are eligible to apply.
The permit application period ends May 31.
Permit applications are available at Grover Beach City Hall, 154 S. Eighth St., and on the city website at www.groverbeach.org.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
