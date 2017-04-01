Grover Beach fireworks stand application period opens soon

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers Pause

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:39 Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.