Crazy beautiful wildflowers and a bridge plummets to its demise: This week’s must-see videos

View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur
Almost two weeks after work began, Caltrans crews finally were able to demolish the damaged and stubborn Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur. Check out this bird’s-eye view after the first section of the Highway 1 bridge plummeted into the ravine that it once crossed.
Pismo Beach business owner hopes to bring pro surfing event to Central Coast
If Andy McKay can generate a wave of support – and money – a pro surfing event could come to Pismo Beach this November.
“It’ll bring some action to a town that needs it in their slow season,” he said. “It’ll put Pismo on the worldwide stage.”
Catch the ‘fleeting beauty’ of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers
It’s spring, and that means it’s wildflower season on the Central Coast. This year offers an amazing bloom you won’t want to miss. The rolling hills and vibrant flowers are even more spectacular than usual, thanks to the mass amounts of rain California received this winter.
Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant
You’ll probably hold your cellphone a little closer after watching this video. An unknown man, caught on surveillance footage, wanders into Gino’s Pizza SLO, walks around the restaurant and steals an iPhone when no one is looking. The San Luis Obispo Police Department is searching for the man and ask that anyone with information call 805-781-7312.
