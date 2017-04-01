9 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, April 2

Pancake breakfast
8 to 11 a.m.
Includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, coffee and juice. Benefits CASA: www.slocasa.org. Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7. 805-550-1595.
Cayucos Art Association Spring Art Show and Sale
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Various media, styles and prices. Cayucos Veterans Memorial Lions Hall, 10 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. Free. 818-219-7778.
Louie Ortega and Friends benefit concert
1 to 5 p.m.
Featuring Greg Smith, formerly of The Eagles, and auction. Benefits the Kidney for Erin Marin fund. SeaCrest Oceanfront Hotel, 2241 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-4608.
“Noises Off”
2 p.m.
Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006. www.winecountrytheatre.com.
“April Fools”
3 to 5 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Vocal Arts Ensemble concert. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $20 to $40. 805-756-4849.
Classics on the Coast
3 to 5 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Symphony chamber concert. Trinity United Methodist Church, 490 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. $35. 805-543-3533. www.slosymphony.org.
Poetry at the Steynberg
3 to 5 p.m.
Poetry reading featuring Susan Kelly-DeWitt and Kevin Clark, open mic to follow. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.
Kye Palmer in concert
6:30 p.m.
Part of Famous Jazz Artist Series. Features trumpeter Kye Palmer of the Woody Herman orchestra. Reservations: charlie@talsanmusic.com or 805-927-0179. Painted Sky Recording Studios, 715 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-927-0179.
Jam with Jill Knight
7 to 10 p.m.
Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.
