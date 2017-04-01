Local

April 1, 2017 1:48 PM

9 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, April 2

Pancake breakfast

8 to 11 a.m.

Includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, coffee and juice. Benefits CASA: www.slocasa.org. Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7. 805-550-1595.

Cayucos Art Association Spring Art Show and Sale

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various media, styles and prices. Cayucos Veterans Memorial Lions Hall, 10 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. Free. 818-219-7778.

Louie Ortega and Friends benefit concert

1 to 5 p.m.

Featuring Greg Smith, formerly of The Eagles, and auction. Benefits the Kidney for Erin Marin fund. SeaCrest Oceanfront Hotel, 2241 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-4608.

“Noises Off”

2 p.m.

Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006. www.winecountrytheatre.com.

“April Fools”

3 to 5 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Vocal Arts Ensemble concert. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $20 to $40. 805-756-4849.

Classics on the Coast

3 to 5 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Symphony chamber concert. Trinity United Methodist Church, 490 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. $35. 805-543-3533. www.slosymphony.org.

Poetry at the Steynberg

3 to 5 p.m.

Poetry reading featuring Susan Kelly-DeWitt and Kevin Clark, open mic to follow. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.

Kye Palmer in concert

6:30 p.m.

Part of Famous Jazz Artist Series. Features trumpeter Kye Palmer of the Woody Herman orchestra. Reservations: charlie@talsanmusic.com or 805-927-0179. Painted Sky Recording Studios, 715 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-927-0179.

Jam with Jill Knight

7 to 10 p.m.

Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.

