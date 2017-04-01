9 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, April 2

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers Pause

0:39 Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

3:03 Arroyo Grande woman raising money for surgery that would let her eat again

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:29 Final section of Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge comes tumbling down

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over