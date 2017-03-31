SLO, firefighters at odds over new hires and cuts to overtime

0:39 Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant Pause

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

2:01 Homero Magana offers advice to SLO County high schoolers at Cuesta outreach event

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

0:45 Cuesta's Si Se Puede Conference encourages high schoolers to pursue college

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.