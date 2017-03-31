Arroyo Grande mom searching for daughter who may have run away

An Arroyo Grande mother is begging for help locating her 15-year-old daughter, who she believes ran away from home Tuesday.
Marci Johnson dropped her daughter, Nikki Johnson, off about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Arroyo Grande High School as usual. Johnson said she didn’t know anything was amiss until an hour later when she got a phone call from the school saying Nikki had not shown up for first period.
“I was thinking, ‘I just want her to come home safely,’ ” Johnson recalled thinking later that night, when Nikki still had not returned home.
Arroyo Grande police Cmdr. Beau Pryor said Friday that detectives were following several new leads but had not yet found Nikki.
“They are working with everyone they can to locate her,” Pryor said.
Johnson said her daughter’s home life “is stable. She is very loved. She was dealing with school drama and some bullying and didn’t want to talk about it. ... She was very private about what was going on.”
A friend of Nikki’s told Johnson the two of them met up at a local doughnut shop Tuesday and Nikki said she was going to Pismo Beach. Later that day, she was spotted by a different friend near the Sunglasses Hut in downtown San Luis Obispo. That is the last known sighting of Nikki.
Johnson has started a “Find Nikki” Facebook page, where people can post sightings and share information, in hopes of bringing her daughter home. Anyone with information on Nikki’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department at 805-473-5110 or Johnson via the Facebook page.
“We miss her and love her and hope she’s safe, and she’s not in trouble,” Johnson said.
Last sighting
Nikki Johnson was last seen in downtown San Luis Obispo about 2 p.m. Tuesday. She was wearing light blue jeans with rips, a gray cropped T-shirt and tan cardigan sweater, black tennis shoes and a necklace with a small blue heart and silver chain. She’s described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with hazel eyes and dark brown hair.
