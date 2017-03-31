23 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, April 1

9th Annual Paso Robles Dog Jog
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Includes a 2k or 4k jog or walk, music, auction, dog contests and more. Rain or shine. Benefits Sherwood Dog Park. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $30. 805-239-9326.
2017 Central Coast Orchid Show and Sale and Companion Plants
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Features exhibits, vendors, books, demonstrations and more. South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. $6, free for children 12 and younger. 805-929-5749.
Relay for Life Five Cities
9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
American Cancer Society fundraiser. Dinosaur Caves Park, Pismo Beach. 805-473-1748.
Plant of the Month — Annual of the Dunes
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Annuals of the dune scrub reach their height in April. Find some of these ephemeral plants and learn about their habits. Wear sturdy shoes. Meet in Los Osos at the east end of Santa Ysabel. Easy walk. 1 mile, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. 1555 Santa Ysabel Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2894.
Design Your Sustainable Landscaping workshop
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Learn the basics of how to design landscaping to be water efficient, low maintenance and environmentally friendly. Ludwick Community Center, 864 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-400-4140.
Walking the Bluff Trail
10 a.m. to noon.
Walk is about 2 hours and 2 miles long, with no measurable elevation gain. Children are welcome with adult supervision. For information and directions to the exact meeting spot, call Stephen at 805-400-5366. Rain cancels. 604 Main St., Cambria.
Bingo Bonanza
11 a.m.
Includes lunch, 10 games of bingo, auction and more. Benefits Hospice SLO County. Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $45. 805-544-2266.
Rock N’ Music Festival
Noon to 6 p.m.
Includes music performances, food, raffles and more. Fundraiser for Morro Bay High and Los Osos Middle schools Music Boosters. South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. $20 to $25. 805-255-6040.
Saturday Live featuring Kenny Taylor
1 to 4 p.m.
Pop-Americana concert. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Family Day at the PAC
1:30 to 5 p.m
“Story Pirates” performance, activities, displays and more. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-4849.
“Rodeo” and “La Fille Mal Gardee”
2 p.m.
Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $26 to $38. 805-756-4849.
Competitive robotics demonstration
2 to 3 p.m.
Learn how robots are made, how they compete, and even take one for a spin with the Arroyo Grande High School Eagle Robotics Team. All ages. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 Branch St. West, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-781-4796.
Family movie showing
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Call for title. Popcorn provided. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
“West Side Story”
2 and 7 p.m.
Templeton High School Drama. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 Main St., Templeton. $12 to $15. 805-591-4770. www.thswestsidestory.bpt.me.
Celebration of Women Artists
3 to 6 p.m.
Paintings, photography, jewelry and more. Genre Salon, 1817 Osos St., San Luis Obispo. 805-235-2587.
Clean Water Talk + Wild Ale Launch
4 to 6 p.m.
Learn about the health of the local streams and the bay and sip on Libertine’s new Morro Bay Gose. Benefits the Estuary Program. The Libertine Pub, 801 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.
“Light” reception and awards
5 to 7 p.m.
Group exhibition. Artists share their perspectives on the subject of light. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-5473.
Golden hour photography tour
5 to 7:30 p.m.
Special golden hour tour for photographers. Limited space. For reservations, email piedrasblancastours@gmail.com. Piedras Blancas Light Station, 15950 Cabrillo Highway, San Simeon. $25. 805-927-7361.
Amber Cross album release concert
5 to 8 p.m.
Country singer-songwriter. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. $20. 805-215-3238.
27th Annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular
5 to 8 p.m.
Senior all-stars selected from all public and private Central Coast high schools. San Luis Obispo County vs. northern Santa Barbara County. Girls game at 5 p.m.; boys game at 7 p.m. Joe White Gymnasium, Allan Hancock College, 1300 S. College Blvd., Santa Maria. $8, $4 children and students. 805-922-6966.
Art After Dark Paso
6 to 9 p.m.
Art openings, wine, music and more. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free, $5 if wine tasting. 805-238-9800.
Roots and Branches: An Interfaith Weekend of Prayer and Learning
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Includes interfaith stories, poetry and music. Atascadero Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Donations accepted. 805-466-0329.
“Disney’s The Little Mermaid”
7:30 p.m.
Paso Robles High School, 801 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. $12 to $15. 805-769-1500. www.prhsdrama.com.
