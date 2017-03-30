Driver flown to hospital after head-on crash with big-rig on Highway 166

A woman was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Thursday afternoon after a head-on collision involving a big-rig and a sedan on Highway 166, a few miles west of New Cuyama.
About 12:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash 50 miles east of Highway 101. Both lanes of Highway 166 were closed for a time but reopened about 1:45 p.m., according to emergency dispatch reports.
The female driver of the sedan had to be extracted from the vehicle. The big-rig driver was not injured, emergency dispatch reports said.
Personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol and a helicopter responded to the scene.
The big-rig reportedly had a full tanker of oil, but none spilled, authorities said.
The victim flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on her injuries and condition were not immediately available.
