10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, March 31

Garage sale benefit
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fundraising benefit for El Chorro Dog Park. 915 Mesa St., Morro Bay. 805-235-5949.
Earthworm habitats
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Create a little habitat that’s comfy for worms. Take it home, keep it in a cool and dark location, and observe your worms making tunnels and wriggling around. Be prepared to say goodbye to them after a few days when you let them loose in your yard. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Project free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.
Spring Juried Art Show opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.
Show features painting, photography and more. Juror is Tera Galanti, a Cal Poly professor and mixed-media artist. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.
Central Coast Tap Takeover
6 to 9 p.m.
More than 30 Central Coast breweries will have a beer on tap for a chance to purchase beers from throughout the region. Proceeds support local brewers guild, the Central Coast Beer Trail. Libertine Brewing Co., 1234 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Admission is free. 805-548-2337.
Community radio fundraiser concert
6 to 10:30 p.m.
Benefits 97.3 The Rock. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1314.
2017 Central Coast Orchid Show preview
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Benefits the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center. Includes wine, food, music, auction and more. South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. $50. 805-929-5749.
“Rodeo” and “La Fille Mal Gardee”
7 p.m.
Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $26 to $38. 805-756-4849.
Gather the Spirit concert
7 p.m.
Featuring traveling singer-songwriter Jim Scott. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2201 Lawton Ave., San Luis Obispo. $10, $5 students. 805-439-0188.
“West Side Story”
7 p.m.
Templeton High School Drama. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 Main St., Templeton. $12 to $15. 805-591-4770. www.thswestsidestory.bpt.me.
8 p.m.
Rock concert. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $23. 805-546-8600. www.goodmedicinepresents.com.
